By Mary Margeret Cheeks/Citizen Staff Writer
The month of May was celebrated as National Beef Month. According to the USDA’s Economic Research Service, there were 91.9 million cattle and calves in the United States on farms.
For Madison County, beef plays a significant role in the agricultural industry since Madison County is the second largest beef cattle producing county in the state. In honor of National Beef Month, the Cattleman’s Association collaborated with the Central Kentucky AgCredit office located in Richmond to offer the community a free meal with hamburgers via a convenient drive-thru service on May 26.
Chris Cooper, Senior Loan Officer of Central Kentucky AgCredit, played a role in the collaboration and implementation of the event. Cooper said, “We started this event before the pandemic. Then we skipped a year. Then we came back last year with this drive-thru event. And we are doing that again this year with the drive-thru event and it actually worked out pretty good. You know, some good things came out of the pandemic. This is one of them. We really didn’t have the parking. You know if you park, and you have to walk across the street. I don’t want any accidents. So, we just made it too where we can shuffle the people through and they just drive, and we have got the radio station out there and we have got it advertised it everywhere.” Cooper confirmed that 700 hamburgers were prepared accompanied by a bottle of water and a bag of chips to complete an ideal sack lunch. Cooper said, “Some of the offices around here have came through and just picked up for their whole office so it has helped with the traffic flow. Then we also have these goody bags that we are giving away that are promoting our product, with recipes in there, spatulas, cutting boards, chip clips, magnets, and facts and figures on beef.” Cooper stated the goal is to get the good word out about beef. The hamburgers themselves that were handed out were also a special treat, Cooper said, “These are Kentucky Cattleman’s ground beef burgers. This is the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association; they own the company that buys the cattle and grinds the burger, and you can buy it in Kroger stores. So, you can get the same burgers that we are cooking today at Kroger. This beef never left the state.”
If citizens are interested in learning more about the Cattleman’s Association or the services that Central Kentucky AgCredit provides to local farmers, Cooper encourages folks to reach out. He said, “We (Central Kentucky AgCredit) do all kinds of farm loans. We are a co-op that we loan money to farmers or anybody that does anything with “Ag,” agribusiness, farms, cattle, rural homes; we do it all. Right here at 1000 Ival James Blvd on the Bypass in Richmond.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.