FRANKFORT, Ky. (K) – The Healthy at School guidance regarding protection from COVID-19 in Kentucky’s schools has been updated due to changes made by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the social distancing requirements.
The updates, which have been issued by the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, say schools may decrease the distance between students from six feet to three feet in classrooms if everyone is masked.
However, students still must maintain a 6-foot distance in common areas such as the gym, cafeteria and auditoriums, while singing and during activities such as band, sports and other exercises. These activities should be moved to outdoor or large, well-ventilated spaces if possible.
The new guidance also states that if the county in which a school is located moves into the high incidence critical rate for COVID-19, known as “Red Zone” counties in Kentucky, the CDC recommends that middle and high school students be returned to a six-foot spacing in the classroom setting, because of their higher likelihood of viral transmission.
Other provisions include adults continuing to maintain 6 feet of distance from other adults and students, and that those who are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine also are encouraged to do so.
Guidance from the CDC may continue to change as the pandemic evolves, and as it does, Kentucky public health officials as well as the Department of Education, will continue to update the state’s Healthy at School provisions and other COVID-19 guidance documents.
Go to https://education.ky.gov/comm/Documents/Safety%20Expectaions_FINAL%20DOC.pdf, to see all the guidance information, which includes the latest updates which were finalized and adopted on Thursday.
