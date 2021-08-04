Cecil “Pete” Monroe Livesay, 71, Berea, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens in Richmond. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.
