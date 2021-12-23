The way many celebrate Christmas has changed greatly over the years. However, Appalachian culture has encouraged the keeping of many practices and traditions from generation-to-generation. From fruitcake to candles in the windows to deeply held superstitions to the Christmas Story to charitable ways, Appalachia continues to feel like home for holidays and encourages embedding yourself into years past.
Christmas is the time of year that I like to bask in memories of yester-year, and take pride in knowing that I am doing things the way one of my great-grandparents did it, or wearing something a grandmother wore, or continuing a tradition my own family started during my early childhood. Though these traditions may adapt in small ways to fit our current situations, there is something comforting about connections to the past, especially when some of those we love have ended their journey with us in this life.
While many in Appalachia enjoy fruitcake as the sweet ending to their holiday meals, my family was always a little different. My nana makes her mother’s banana pudding, a treat which many (to no avail) seek the recipe for. The recipe really doesn’t read like a recipe would- it’s just “a pinch of” or “a dab of” or “a fruit cup of”. My granny made a few different sweet treats, but none as great to me as her cherry delight. Growing up I loved being in the kitchen with them both to pick up on the little tips and tricks that they used in their baking. Each of them had their own unique way of doing things, adding to holiday memories that I replay as I bake my own Christmas meals.
As a child, I can remember seeing candles (battery operated of course) in windows of homes often. Now, it is fewer and farther between, but some folks still display these in their home. This tradition stems from Appalachian culture by way of Irish tradition (not simply at Christmas either) as a way of alerting guests that homes were welcoming guests. The tradition was adapted throughout the years to meet modern needs, but has remained a staple in many homes- whether anyone truly knew why they placed them in their window or not.
Around the region, as many sit down to eat their meals, open gifts, or simply gather to celebrate Christmas, the Christmas story is told. One of my favorite traditions from my dad’s family is sitting in my grandparents’ formal living room around the tree that my granny and I so delicately decorated, listening to my uncle read the Christmas Story from my granny’s Bible. On this first Christmas without my paternal grandparents, I would give almost anything to sit at their feet to listen to this story with them one more time. Though much has changed throughout the years, the constant tradition of recognizing the reason for the season has never halted in either side of my family.
Christmas is a favorite holiday for many, but I am always amazed at the folks that we have in our community who have giving hearts and have taken care of Christmases for families in the area without so much as a peep to anyone about their good deed- only known to the few who saw them in the act. Giving to others, for some, is much a tradition as the fruitcake many eat or the candle in the window. As I reflect this holiday season, I realize that many of the examples set for me by family and friends (some of whom have passed this life) have been deeply rooted in their own raising and passing that along to other friends and family in a meaningful way is part of what this holiday is all about– because it’s another way to show Christ’s love through our own example.
This holiday season, take a moment to reflect on something that maybe your family did that you’ve missed the last few years, fellowship with loved ones, or do something that will bring light to someone else’s life, but no matter what tradition you choose- celebrate the tidings of joy and the love of the one true Heavenly King.
