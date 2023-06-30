It’s time to celebrate our freedom.
The Fourth of July is a national holiday for the United States, and our founding fathers recognized the importance of celebrating our Independence from Britain when the second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
The first state to recognize the Fourth of July was Massachusetts and Congress didn’t designate the Fourth as a federal holiday until 1870, many years after the first celebration took place in 1781.
The oldest celebration is in Bristol, Rhode Island and is known as the oldest Fourth of July celebration in the nation. The celebration began two years after the Revolutionary War ended and has been a happening place in Bristol ever since. In addition to family and food, the main attraction is the fireworks.
The holiday is observed with cookouts, parades, barbecues, carnivals, picnics, family reunions and fireworks, the main attraction.
Traditionally, Rhonda and I hosted a cookout at our home for our families, which always proved to be a success. Our last one was in 2019 and haven’t had one since Mom passed.
I sure do miss mom’s homemade ice cream, her flag cake and more than anything her presence. I’m not sure when we will bring back a past tradition, but in due season, we will bring both sides of the family back together again.
The last couple of years, we have ventured into Clinton, Tennessee for the annual Anvil Days Celebration. We accidentally stumbled upon the event in 2021 and returned last year and watched an old-fashioned baseball game.
It’s one of the neatest events I’ve attended on the Fourth and the town of Clinton does an awesome job of putting together an event that attracts visitors from neighboring towns and states.
We don’t have plans to return this year, but will be attending a couple of celebrations locally. Just as we did two years ago on a return trip from Asheville, North Carolina, you never know what you will stumble upon when you try something new.
I will be covering the Berea Celebration on Tuesday evening and we plan on making a few more stops this weekend as long as the weather cooperates.
Happy Fourth!
