I had a great opportunity to talk to Lacey B. about Occupational Therapy.
She is a recent transplant to our Kingston community. Lacey spent four years studying Physical Therapy at U.K. She began to be dissatisfied with the biology and chemistry classes even though she liked the kinesiology. A friend at EKU studying Occupational Therapy began to encourage her to think about OT. After Lacey observed some of those classes, she was hooked. She transferred to EKU.
If you are on the fence about a career in health care or just don’t like blood, OT may be the career for you. Lacey emphasized the client centered care. From the first day, the client sets their desired goals, not anyone else. Lacey gave the example of a client with Alzheimer’s wanting to keep up with their own medications. The OT takes in the mental and social issues along with physical issues the client may be facing. There may be modifications the OT will teach the client to help with bathing and mobility or adaptive equipment that will help.
OT majors will take a variety of classes. Some of these include Mental Health, Neurological, Advocacy and Ethics in OT, Geriatrics, Orthopedics, and Kinesiology. Lacey was grateful for the helpful atmosphere at EKU. I was impressed with the high graduation rate. From 2019-2021, it was 99 percent.
After the OT passes the NBCOT exam (which costs around $500) they will have many choices of employment. Hospitals, rehab centers, nursing homes, clinics, schools, inpatient centers, and outpatient centers are just a few. Some Occupational therapists may choose to become certified in special areas. The therapist will stay current with the requirement of 36 hours of training before renewing credentials every 3 years.
Lacey hopes to be able to work close to home. Berea, Richmond, Winchester, or the Hamburg area would be her dream locations. Lacey is such a fun, friendly, person to be around. She is a true Southern girl. Her stories about her family and dog will make you smile. I know she will make a difference to those around her.
You can check out nationaltoday.com/occupational-therapy-month/ for more interesting facts or ot.eku.
