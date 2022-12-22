I can still smell the fruit in that ‘ole brown sack.
When I was growing up, going to a Christmas play, most of them depicting the biblical account of the birth of Jesus, was a yearly event in our family.
Most of the time, we took part in those plays that was a big draw leading up to Christmas. The church I attended in my childhood, King’s Tabernacle, always had a makeshift curtain made from bed sheets and two posts in the aisle that made it difficult to see in the dark. You had to be extra careful to make sure you missed those posts or you would knock your brains out. Luckily, I paid attention and avoided a collision with the church posts. I haven’t been there in years, but I understand those posts are gone and the church now has indoor plumbing.
The older I got, the more the plays centered around real-life issues mixed in with the true meaning of Christmas. I remember one of those productions — ‘Christmas comes to Detroit Louie” at Lancaster Road Church of God that was such a hit, we did it twice in five years. We spent two months practicing the play and portraying Louie’s sidekick Harry was a blast. We were both homeless pickpockets who discovered the meaning of Christmas while in the waiting room of a hospital on Christmas Eve.
Those were the fun days.
I haven’t been to a church Christmas play depicting the birth of Jesus in a long time, although I enjoy the modern-day approach of singing Christmas songs during service time. I participated in one last Sunday at Berea Baptist and had fun being part of a Christmas program again.
I guess times were much simpler then and the focus wasn’t as much on materialistic things as opposed to attending Christmas programs at church and spending time with family and friends.
Come to think of it, the last Christmas program I attended was three years ago at Galilee Baptist Church. It also was the last one I attended was with my mom as we watched Addisyn take part in a traditional church play.
I remember we got a bag of fruit, with an apple, orange, candy cane and other goodies when we left the church. It brought back memories instantly.
As time tarries, the more I miss getting a little brown sack at Christmas. A simple gesture brought so much pleasure.
