Larry Combs

Madison County will be hosting a Celebration of Life tribute in honor of late First District Magistrate Larry Combs.

What: Tribute to former 1st District Magistrate Larry Combs

When: Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Battlefield Park, 1546 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Richmond, KY 40475

Who: Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, Madison County Fiscal Court, members of the Combs' family and special guests.

Why: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to properly honor former 1st District Magistrate Larry Combs after his death on December 25, 2020, was not possible. Now that groups may gather, Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor will be unveiling a park bench honoring Magistrate Combs.

Important highlights regarding the event include:

* the date of the bench dedication, June 10, 2021, marks Magistrate Larry Combs' birthday;

* the bench placement has symbolic meaning as it is positioned facing Madison County's 1st Magisterial District (Southern Madison County and Berea);

* the tree planted by the bench is a tulip poplar, one of Magistrate Combs' favorite trees; and

* at the time of his death, Magistrate Combs served as the longest serving magistrate in the Commonwealth (38 years).

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you