Madison County will be hosting a Celebration of Life tribute in honor of late First District Magistrate Larry Combs.
What: Tribute to former 1st District Magistrate Larry Combs
When: Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. (rain or shine)
Where: Battlefield Park, 1546 Battlefield Memorial Hwy, Richmond, KY 40475
Who: Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, Madison County Fiscal Court, members of the Combs' family and special guests.
Why: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to properly honor former 1st District Magistrate Larry Combs after his death on December 25, 2020, was not possible. Now that groups may gather, Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor will be unveiling a park bench honoring Magistrate Combs.
Important highlights regarding the event include:
* the date of the bench dedication, June 10, 2021, marks Magistrate Larry Combs' birthday;
* the bench placement has symbolic meaning as it is positioned facing Madison County's 1st Magisterial District (Southern Madison County and Berea);
* the tree planted by the bench is a tulip poplar, one of Magistrate Combs' favorite trees; and
* at the time of his death, Magistrate Combs served as the longest serving magistrate in the Commonwealth (38 years).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.