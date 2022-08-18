The last live gathering of lovers of the Celtic music tradition was in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, musicians from across America and Ireland participated in two successful on-line events that helped keeping the interest going and helped the organizers keeping in contact with many of the musicians.
Now the 13th Berea Celtic Fest and Gathering is slated for August Thursday-Sunday, and as usual it will be a city-wide event with educational presentations and workshops, open sessions and concerts at the Folk Center, the public library, Farmers Market, Union Church, Boone Tavern and the area around College Square.
This year an opening concert Thursday evening has been added to the new Honeysuckle Dining at Churchill. The aim is to attract skilled local musicians who each will perform two-three songs.
In addition, The Missing Goats from Knoxville will entertain with popular pub songs, English-born John Skelton has promised to kick off the event as well together with Randy Clepper and John Sherman of Columbus, Ohio. The concert will begin at 7 PM, but the restaurant is open for business from 5 p.m.. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., The Kentucky Artisan will host an hour of Celtic music Friday evening will feature a free concert at the folk center from 7 PM with very talented musicians including the fabulous fiddle players Bulgarian-born Bella Issakova of Atlanta, Georgia and Russell Hopper of Greenville, North Carolina, Dogwood Road of Columbus, Ohio, Jil Chambless and Two Big Boys from Alabama and Mississippi, Set Course of Lexington,singer Cathy Tully of Cincinnati and husband/wife duo Rebecca Baumbach and Skip Cleavinger of Bowling Green, who will also do a presentation of Celtic instruments Saturday at the public library.
Saturday is packed with top-notch events. To mention a few, there will be lively sessions at the Boone Tavern garden for five hours, cool presentations at the Boone Tavern Event Center, bodhran and Irish step dancing at the Union Church community room. The Saturday highlight is the very anticipated gala concert at the Boone Tavern Event Center the will feature an extraordinary array of talented, skilled and motivated musicians including Belfast-born Turlach Boylan and Eddie Jones of Kansas, Mrs Doyle of Louiville and many more. The admission fee is $20.
Sunday evening is allocated for an event at Boone Tavern that will feature Irish beef stew and sodabread and a two-set concert by Randy Clepper and John Sherman. Supper begins at 5 p.m. and live music at 7 p.m. in the Coyle Room.
The Folk Circle that is the presenting partner wants to thank all the in-kind partners and the fine partners who have contributed financially to make this quality event happen again, and also the many volunteers and hosts.
To learn more about the full program, please visit www.berea-celtic.com, or contact coordinator Sune Frederiksen at (859) 248-0690.
