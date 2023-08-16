Special to The Citizen
Berea offers many exciting and colorful music performances throughout the year. The Berea Celtic Fest and Gathering is one of them. For 14 years, the festival has been held on the third weekend of August as a city-wide event, with a lot of support from local businesses and individuals.
The Folk Circle Association of Berea is behind the popular event that is expected to bring 50-plus extremely talented and seasoned musicians of the Celtic tradition to our city. Several of them have roots in the British Isles and bring the original grassroots feel to their music with a significant touch of authenticity. 10 American states will be represented Thursday-Sunday and the audiences will experience top-notch concerts, presentations, sessions and workshops.
Berea is fortunate to have a new resident with her roots planted in Irish step dance and Ceili – an Irish family friendly folk dance. Amelia Maniscalco, a certified McTeggart dance instructor, came to Berea two years ago from St. Louis, but has already shown her commitment, talent and enthusiasm. She will conduct two dance workshops at the folk center Saturday afternoon supported by the duo “Set Course.” Jeremy Wade of the same duo will lead a bodhran (irish drum) workshop as well.
The opening night will take place at Berea Arts Council, located at 333 Chestnut Street. It will feature John Sherman, guitar and vocals, and Randy Clepper, bouzouki, of Columbus, Ohio. Sherman and Clepper just participated in the Dublin Irish Festival. John Skelton, who hails from London, UK, a world master of Irish pipes, flutes and tin whistles will perform as well. Local folk singer and scholar, Deborah Thompson will open the evening with a few songs.
Friday’s program will include live music at the Kentucky Artisan Center and an evening concert at Russel Acton Folk Center followed by a session.
Saturday is the big day with live music in the Boone Tavern Garden. It begins at 11 a.m., with Rebecca Baumbach on fiddle and Skip Cleavinger on Irish pipe followed by Keith Carr of DC, John Walsh of Dublin, now Louisville, Bella Issakova of Bulgaria, now Atlanta, and some Nashville Friends. Six hours of free continuous live music in a lovely setting.
Meanwhile three presentations will take place at Cowan Chapel. They will include renaissance Celtic music by na Skylark, storytelling and history of the Irish pipes by John Skelton and songs of Ireland by Mrs Doyle.
The Saturday Celtic evening concert at Union Church will also feature Belfast born Turlach Boylan and his musical partner Eddie Jones of KS and Columbus based duo Dogwood Road, who will lead the grand finale. Singer and flute player Jil Chambless of Tuscaloosa and young McTeggart Dancers will perform as well.
On Sunday, visitors may enjoy Bella Issakova at the service at Union Church, Jil Chambless and Dan Vogt at lunch at Boone Tavern and Dogwood Road at Kentucky Arts Council.
Local musicians are encouraged to swing by some of the events to learn more about the specifics of the authentic Celtic music tradition.
Most events are free to the public and some are inexpensive. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite or at the door. More information at www.berea-celtic.com or call coordinator Sune Frederiksen at (859) 248-0690.
