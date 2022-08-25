CELTS: Community Connections

At the Center for Excellence in Learning through Service (CELTS) at Berea College, it’s all about being part of the community.
“We are grateful to connect on multiple levels,” said Sarah Rohrer, CELTS associate director. “Berea is home, classroom and work site.”
CELTS is the home for Berea College student community engagement, offering students the chance to directly engage with the community through volunteer and service-learning opportunities like mentoring children and teens, tutoring, educational and outreach programs and collaborations designed to address specific needs of local and regional organizations.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, CELTS adjusted their programming to virtual and hybrid formats, but despite the changes, they stuck to their mission.
“Berea Buddies is a mentoring program where we meet two hours each week with children,” said Cameron Brown, a CELTS student leader who is completing a degree in education studies. “Normally we had Berea Buddies program participants on campus, but with limits on in-person programming early in the pandemic, we sent boxes of activities to our participants and hosted virtual calls. This allowed us to continue serving kids and meeting their social-emotional needs. While our work did not look like it did before, it helped address the needs of the community at that time, even though at times it was virtual or distant.”
“As a student who started working with CELTS when services were still online, I am ready to experience hands-on projects with our partners in a joint effort to prosper the Appalachian region and find inspiration working with my cohort,” sophomore Syakira Wijaya said.
Khawla Nasser AlDeen, who graduated from Berea College in 2018 with a degree in psychology, said she has taken the skills she learned with CELTS to her post-college career as a World Health Organization (WHO) consultant.
“I served with middle-school students for three years and was able to learn firsthand about the needs of students and participate in designing programs that cater to their interests,” she reminisced about her time at CELTS.
Berea College students, faculty and staff work together with community members to achieve the main goal of CELTS: supporting Berea College students in developing as service-oriented and civic-minded leaders.
One key element of CELTS has always been working with several community partner organizations, including the Madison County Health Department. Lloyd Jordison, the Health Department’s health education director, said the benefits have been tremendous.
“Volunteers come to us with enthusiasm and skills that we need—it’s like a breath of fresh air,” Jordison said. “While our helpers are learning to work in the real-world setting, we are learning talents they bring with them. For instance, without the technical skills of our helpers, we would not have been able to create the database that we currently have.”
Ashley Cochrane, CELTS director, agrees.
“Everyone is a teacher, and everyone is a learner during community-campus collaborations,” she said.
Throughout the almost 20-year partnership between the health department and CELTS, students have collaborated on many projects, including coordinating events, creating publicity materials, and conducting community-based research. One of Jordison’s favorite CELTS projects was the Buckle Bear Project, where students from the Theatre Department teamed with the health department and used their extra material to make bears.
“We were able to give [the bears] to kids for awareness [about proper seat belt usage],” Jordison said. “It is projects like this that make me, and the rest of the community, feel fulfilled.”
Ultimately, building the community requires another critical component—participation. While recruiting college volunteers on campus, CELTS also collaborates with community-partner organizations and welcomes contact from guardians who are interested in enrolling their students in CELTS programs.
“Community collaborations remind us that every person—from children to teens to adults—can play a role in making our community stronger,” Cochrane emphasized. “Each person has something to contribute—some knowledge, some skill, some wisdom that will contribute to making it a thriving, safe and empowering place to be.”
“You won’t be sorry,” Jordison added. “It is a worthwhile endeavor.”
