Spring has sprung in the Old Town Artisan Village and a “Chalk, Hop, and Shop” event is set for Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Shoppers can browse through the studios and galleries to see new spring items, watch artists demonstrations, and take advantage of special discounts and sales.
Music on the lawn will be provided by Donna and Lewis Lamb from 1-2 p.m.. Lunch will be available from Apollo’s Pizza or Hippie Tom’s Food Truck.
Sidewalk chalk will be available at the Berea Tourism office for visitors to use to let out their own inner-artist. Look for hopscotch and other fun along the way.
For the children, a special table will be available at Becky Brown’s studio to plant a seed and paint their own pot.
An Art Scavenger hunt will add to the fun. Pick up your list from Berea Tourism. Prizes will be given to the first 50 participants, with one prize per family.
A complete list of activities, special discounts, and more available at Berea Tourism’s Facebook page and at all Old Town Artisan Village locations — Top Drawer Gallery, Becky Brown Jewelry, Lindsay Gallery, Honeysuckle Vine, Weaver’s Bottom, Old Town Fabric, Copperas Mountain Candle Company, Becky’s Breads, The Family Tree, Painter’s Palette, Weston Glass Studio, A Little Southern Class, Village Life Botique, The Cabin of Old Town and Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen.
For more information call (859) 986-2540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.