The Berea Chamber of Commerce has made the transition from a paid staff to volunteer staff because of financial losses because of the COVD-19 pandemic.
“The Chamber cannot
pay out what it does not have coming in,” Chamber President Jennifer Napier said. “Our staff did nothing wrong and we admire the commitment they made to our Chamber. This day is not one any of us could have predicted. We ask that you reach out to them and offer words of encouragement and show your appreciation to them. Then we ask you to roll up your sleeves and get involved. Our Chamber of Commerce is a valuable asset to our community and we as members have the responsibility to ensure the next generation of business owners will have this resource available to them as well.”
Napier said the Chamber and its board of directors will continue to monitor the financial standing of the chamber.
The Chamber will celebrate its 70th anniversary in September.
