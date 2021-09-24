Kentucky has a reputation for an ever-changing weather environment. It was certainly fulfilled this summer. It seemed that this summer had its fair share of many hot days. At times it was a battle for farmers to get hay cut between showers.
Thank goodness for the variety of changing seasons. I think most of us are ready to move on to the cooler weather. I decorated inside for fall early this year with the reasoning that surely cooler weather would come if I prepared to usher it in.
I must say that I will not miss the multitude of aggravating gnats that have invaded my home lately. If you live in the country, you know that with fall also comes the pitter patter of little feet. Mice will soon be trying to find a way inside our homes.
The pumpkin farms will soon be flooded with families enjoying the brisk weather. So many beautiful photo opportunities will be available. You can enjoy those wagon rides out to the pumpkin patch to choose your perfect pumpkins. You can pick those gigantic pumpkins that only Dad can carry or the kid-sized pumpkins to paint later. The adventurous families can enjoy the lengthy corn mazes, or you can look for a shorter, more kid-friendly hay bale maze. There is something for everybody.
I will have to buy some fodder shock this year since I didn’t have many corn stalks leftover this year. There is usually a large selection of fall mums, gourds, pumpkins, hay, straw, and crafts available to purchase. There are tempting treats available which might include apples, cider, drinks, and baked sweet treats. Just forget those diet rules for one day and live it up with your family!
Here are some of the nearby Richmond farms you can checkout online: Baldwin Farms and Rolling Acres Farm Pumpkin Patch. There are Facebook pages for both. Of course, there are many other farms if you want to venture further afield to Lexington or Georgetown. I think it’s nice to stay local, though. You may run into some familiar faces and the kids won’t get so cranky with a lengthy drive.
Get out and enjoy the fall colors and cooler weather. Spend time together as a family laughing and making memories. You only get one chance. Too soon, the kids are grown and have their own lives.
