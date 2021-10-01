For more than two decades, the Berea Citizen has served its customers in the same location.
I admit, I’m not familiar with the history of the current building, only the fact that I have worked in it for more than three years, including the past year as publisher and general manager. I’ve been looking to relocate for more than a year, but finally found the right spot that will fit our needs now and into the future.
It’s my understanding that artist Mitchell Tolle once used the building as his art studio for many, many years. Don Foster Realtors were next door and owned the building before selling it to a pair of different owners in the past few years.
Down through the years, there have been hundreds of newspapers produced in this building. First, the copy and paste method, before pages were paginated on computers more than a 25 years ago. We have tons of photos that were developed on film in storage that we want to make available to you, our readers, once we relocate to our new home.
I’m appreciative of the many people who have worked in this office to put out a newspaper down through the years, and the sacrifices they made on a daily basis. I’m especially appreciative of former publisher Teresa Scenters who gave me an opportunity to “groom” for this position three years ago when she asked me to come on board and work as a news editor for a couple of years. She has been an excellent resource to lean on as she enjoys her retirement years and serving on the Berea City Council. I also appreciate Glenn Gray, Vice President of Nolan Group Newspapers, for giving me a chance to run this newspaper and the freedom to take this newspaper to the next level.
It took a lot of patience while searching, and honestly, I prayed about the desire to move to a new location and just waited until the right time. I became frustrated at times during the search, because things didn’t work out at a couple of other locations. I kept looking until I gave up and that’s when we found our spot.
I was driving through Plaza Drive one day nearly three weeks ago and saw a “for lease” sign at 133 Plaza Drive #6. That’s when I reached out to building owner Wendy Hechemy and began the negation process with Wendy and her husband, Jeff.
We will start producing our newspaper beginning next week and we are looking forward to a new era.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.