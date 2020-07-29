Charles Edward Rininger, Jr., 80, husband to Janis Rininger, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 at his residence in Berea, Ky. Mr. Rininger was born on April 16, 1940 in Blackey, KY to the late Charles Edward Rininger, Sr. and Alene Hall Rininger. Funeral services and visitation were Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Church on the Rock. Pastor Mark Sarver officiated.
