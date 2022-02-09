Charles Edward Short, 80, Berea died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Baptist Health Richmond from complications of COVID-19.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Cecil Burns officiated and burial followed in Silver Creek Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
