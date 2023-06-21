Charles Fredrick Bowman Jr., 48 passed away on June 13, after battling cancer for many years. Charles was a Paramedic for 28 years, serving his final years as the Assistant Shift Commander at Madison County EMS. Charles was preceded in death by his mother Rosa Lee Marshall Bowman.
Charles is survived by his father Charles Bowman, his siblings: Ronnie Lee (Tessie) Bowman, Billy Joe (Cindy) Bowman, and Samantha O’Neal, his nieces: Tara (Robbie) Jones, and Tasha (Daniel) Holt, and nephews: Cameron Baker and Kyle Gadd.
Funeral services were conducted on Friday June 16, at Church on The Rock. Bro. Mark Sarver officiated. Private burial took place at the Bowman Family Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
