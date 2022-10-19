Charles Robert McHone, 60, husband of Dixie Whittemore McHone, passed away at his home Monday, October 17, 2022. He was born January 28, 1962, in Berea to the late Charles Burton and Beverly Ann Blair McHone. Robbie loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them, he would help anyone in need when they needed it. He was a Kentucky Colonel, an avid car enthusiast especially body repair and has restored several old cars. Robbie also enjoyed riding motorcycles both street and dirt bikes. He loved to watch westerns. Robby was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Other than Dixie, Robbie is survived by his children, Jacob McHone and his wife Veronica, Julie Phillips and her husband Daniel, and Jeffery McHone all of Berea, two brothers, Eddie McHone and his wife Tammy, and Kenny McHone and his wife Tracy, one sister, Lisa Gatliff, and her husband Billy all of Berea. Three grandchildren, Madison, Taylor, Kaylee and one on the way Christopher along with several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home, funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 also at the funeral home, with Rev. Wayne Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Wayne McHone, Christopher McHone, Eric Combs, Brian Combs, Craig Garrett, John Shewmaker and Eddie Adams.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
