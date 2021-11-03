Charles ’Sonny’ Austin Jr.

Charles “Charlie,” also known as ‘Sonny” Henry Austin, Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021, at Baptist Health in Richmond.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on October 31, 2021, at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Allen Livingood officiated. Burial followed later in the East Lempster Cemetery in East Lempster, NH.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home handled arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Austin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.