In life there are many things that we chase: money, success, happiness, etc. I think the one thing in my family that has been chased the most though is love. Not just any kind of love, but one similar to that which we witnessed of my grandparents. If you’ve lived in Kirksville for a while, then you know what I mean by that. Bill and Louise Grant had a love that people were awestruck by more often than not.
As many who read this column may know, I teach middle school in Richmond. This past week we were reading about a historical figure who was forced to marry quite young and many of the students in my classes were baffled that anyone could get married at thirteen or fourteen in the 18th century, let alone in recent years. After that lesson I caught myself thinking about how young my granny was when she married my papaw. She was 14-years-old when they got married and papaw was 19. They were married in 1959.
To some, that may have seemed like a marriage that was doomed for failure. For them, it was a lifetime of beating the odds.
I think every member of my family has been influenced by the kind of love my grandparents had. The only way to describe it is that kind of love that you dream about when you’re a teenager. They never stopped courting one another. Papaw danced with my granny anywhere they were in the house, in public, it did not matter. If the music was there, he had his arms around her and they laughed like children and danced away. He serenaded her- often not well, but she always laughed. Kisses were often, publicly and at home. But, my favorite was always laying in the bedroom I slept in when I stayed with them because it was across the hallway from their room. Every night they talked about their day, and prayed together, and laughed together. There was constantly giggling and quiet whispers. I could never hear what they were saying, but there was something comforting about hearing their laughter.
I have seen my grandparents go through hard times. I never saw them dealing with things independently and struggling by. They always did it together. I think the love they had for each other and their ability to endure with one another is what set them apart from other couples.
Even as their health declined, they still loved one another fiercely and made ways of showing each other that. I’ve watched my papaw, with shaking hands, feed my granny and where she would have been frustrated with others for dropping food, the patience in her face and eyes for him spoke volumes about the love they had without a word ever spoken.
Papaw called granny “Mama” in front of all of us, kids and grandkids alike. He doted on her in front of us, and she looked at him heroically.
Of course, all of us girls ended up looking at him as our own hero because of these things. He set a standard.
Growing up and witnessing that kind of love means that your heart is set for that and just cannot seem to settle for anything less. My dad treats my mom that way, and she does the same for him. My parents’ marriage is probably the closest that I have ever seen to my grandparents, because they have the same teenage type of love that never stops courtship.
That kind of love is there if you chase it, work for it, and make it happen. Troubles come our way, but how we respond to those with the other part of ourselves is what counts.
Find your person and never stop courting them, it’s the secret to longevity I believe. Fairy tale love may not exist in reality, but my grandparents were pretty close to it, and I’ll never stop believing that it is possible for us all.
