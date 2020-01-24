After serving 28 years and three mayors, retiring Berea City Clerk Cheryl Chasteen said serving the public remained her top priority during her tenure, though the nature of her job changed over the years. Chasteen said the opportunity to meet and serve people was one of the best things about her job.
“If you help someone solve a problem, you become their friend,” Chasteen said. “Just that connection you make with people is something you can’t put a price on. That is what I’ll miss the most.”
One of the most significant changes in city government, according to Chasteen, is the impact of the Internet, for both better and worse. On the positive side the Internet facilitates the rapid transmission of information. That can also have a downside, she said. “Social media has changed the way everybody looks at things now, and sometimes it can cause the spread of assumptions that are wrong,” she noted.
Since she announced her pending retirement, effective February 1, Chasteen has been training her successor, Robin Adams, who will move over to administration from the Codes and Planning Department. Since early December, Adams has worked beside Chasteen, learning the finer points of the city clerk’s job. At the same time, Adams has been training her successor, Melissa Isaacs, who was recently hired in Codes and Planning.
When asked what advice she offers Adams, Chasteen said success in the job boils down to one important thing. “Organization. Every day is different, but you still have to have organization to meet all of the required deadlines over the course of the year. And a good memory,” said Chasteen.
In the meantime, Chasteen has been introducing Adams to clerks around central Kentucky, and she has been helping Adams find new connections in the Kentucky Municipal Clerks Association. “She’s already making connections through that, and that has always been an important tool in my job, to have a seasoned clerk to call upon for answers,” Chasteen said.
Adams has already performed many elements of the clerk’s job during her tenure in Codes and Planning, whether it is preparing meeting agendas, preparing minutes from public meetings, helping the city stay up to date on Kentucky statutes, or just greeting the public. Because of that experience, Chasteen said she expects Adams to do very well as city clerk. “She’s already got a lot of this stuff under her belt, so she’ll be alright,” Chasteen said.
After retirement, Chasteen said she’s looking forward to getting around to some traveling, as well as tackling projects in her house, garden and garage. She’s also looking forward to spending more time with family. “I’ve got a long list of things I’ve been wanting to do that I’ve been putting off over the years, like things around the house, and I plan to garden more.”
“Instead of her Honey-do list, she has her Cheryl-do list,” Adams joked.
City Administrator David Gregory said Chasteen’s support and professionalism is something he’ll remember most about her tenure at Berea City Hall. “She’s been very supportive of me in my new role and I couldn’t ask for a better person to work with. It’s a great loss to the city, and she’ll be truly missed,” Gregory said.
Chasteen drew praise from city officials Tuesday night since it marked her last meeting of the Berea City Council. All of the council members expressed appreciation for her contributions to the city, and congratulated her on her pending retirement.
“I want to publicly thank Cheryl for all of her hard work and dedication to the city and the citizens throughout her career, and especially during her service as city clerk,” said Mayor Bruce Fraley. “Cheryl has been helpful to me in my first year of office as mayor, and I am personally grateful to have had such a knowledgeable, professional, positive and delightful person by my side over the past year. Cheryl, I will miss you and wish you all good things upon your retirement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.