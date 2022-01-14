Robert Louis Stevenson said, “Every heart that has beat strongly and cheerfully has left a hopeful impulse behind it in the world, and bettered the tradition of mankind.”
Most anyone who has read this column, even only once or twice previously, likely knows that I am a person who values tradition in not just my community, but also my family.
For those who may not know me, I come from a rather large family. My “immediate” family count stands at around 22. That number includes aunts, uncles, cousins, and the cousin’s children. My family holidays were always huge. In reflecting on these holidays recently, I realized a few things that are common in our family, and even among families like ours in the community, that are not so common these days for others. Some of these things I feel like are just lost in translation for later generations, and some I think people just view as dated and ignore them, hoping for the best.
My dad’s mom was a Type A event coordinator. Granny never left any family member, lonely friend, in-laws of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, pastors, community members…anyone really…out of her holiday gatherings. One thing she did expect of us as her family, though, was to pull our weight at the gatherings we held. She ensured that the date worked for everyone, planned accordingly, cleaned her home to the White Glove Standard, prepared main dishes, baked desserts, and cooked sides, but she always asked what others in attendance would bring. As she aged, her children started splitting events up and hosting them in their homes to take some of the burden off of her. However, these traditions of potluck style celebrations remained intact. As I’m writing this, the mental image I keep getting is of my aunts, granny, mom, and cousins in the kitchen putting up food, washing dishes, cleaning up, and getting ready to play a card game or board game. There is something so comforting about that memory- because it’s one that happened every year. Everyone had a job. Everyone was included. Everyone was necessary to the functioning of our family holidays. Even at the wake after my grandmother’s funeral this past year, I swept up crumbs in my granny’s dining room from the just-finished dinner- and I thought to myself, “Granny would have been proud of me for cleaning up for her.” I know everyone who cleaned in preparation for that day, and tidied up after, probably felt the same way. It was something ingrained in us by her. Everyone pulled their weight.
This is not uncommon in our community. Often, events held at church are potluck style, and I know every cookout I have ever been invited to I have always taken a dish with me. Taking something into a cookout or celebration is a tradition to me, because it is what has been expected of me throughout the years in my own family. Even wild game cooks that we would have at friend’s homes, there were always lots of choices because everyone pulled their own weight.
As I’ve grown older and am married and have multiple schedules to juggle - I find myself missing the comfort of my grandmother’s planning and execution of events. So often now in places outside of my own family, it’s not asked that I bring a dish, or I am asked not to wash dishes, or am left completely out of the throws of event planning, I feel out of place and awkward. While this may sound trivial or “petty” to some, it’s an important tradition to me. It’s important to respect the way I was raised by my family. To this day in my own family I know that if I walk into the kitchen I will be put to work, because as my Aunt Beth and Uncle Monk say, “Make yourself at home”...and home in their house is in the kitchen, just as it is at my parent’s home and the rest of my dad’s sibling’s homes. There is something about having my hands in food preparation and contributing that makes me feel at home.
I understand that some may view allowing a guest to wash dishes or bring a dish might be against the way they were raised and taught, but sometimes making someone feel included or loved might be the ticket to their heart.
My grandmother left a cheerful imprint on her family in the way she did holidays, and that is why we still do them that way. I hope to leave that same cheerful imprint on others and maybe bring a little of my granny’s traditions with me wherever I go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.