The destruction of chemical weapons is continuing at record pace at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond. About 75% of all chemical agents have been destroyed, along with the final campaign of 50% of the more than 50,000 GB Rockets that have been stored at the facility.
Craig Williams, co-chair of the Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board, told the Madison County Fiscal Court during its March 13 meeting at Berea City Hall that the project is moving ahead of schedule and complete weapon disposal is anticipated to be complete by Sept. 23.
The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Program began destroying the mustard stockpile in June 2019 using the Station Detonation Chamber.
“We anticipate meeting the Sept. 23 deadline by possibly a month early,” Williams said. “A tentative celebration is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Eastern Kentucky University to celebrate the complete destruction of the last chemical weapons stockpile in the United States. Richmond is going to be the proud presenter at the celebration for the end of our stockpile.”
Originally, the depot’s chemical weapons stockpile consisted of 523 tons of chemical agent configured in 155mm projectiles containing mustard and VX nerve agent, 8-inch projectiles containing GB nerve agent and M55 rockets containing GB and VX nerve agent.
Even after the last rocket is disposed of, the project to rid the Blue Grass Army Depot of chemical weapons will continue for years to come. “We will continue with the closure once all the weapons are gone,” Williams said. “There is a three-to-four year period of closure which will involve raising some of the structures. Any of them that were exposed to agents will be raised.”
The future of the remaining structures are under discussion. “Of particular interest are the two static detonation chambers, which many people believe can be transferred over the depot proper and can be used to take care of the conventional weapons that they now blow up,” Williams said. “We believe that is a real asset for the depot going forward and we are working to try and make that happen.”
Scott Shepherd, county road supervisor, spoke to the court about the maintenance and upkeep of the remaining 60 gravel roads in the county. “I’m not really asking for anything other than guidance today on this issue,” he said.
Shepherd said since 2016, the county has spent $61,000 on gravel road maintenance. In the current fiscal year, the county has spent $24,000 on materials to repair only a small sample of roads that have had the most complaints.
“Residents are demanding more of a service than I can provide with the budget that I am given,” Shepherd said.
The road department manager said he isn’t sure the county is going down the right path by simply replacing the gravel that gets washed away during rain and snow storms. “What we are doing is not the right path to be able to complete what we are trying to do with cost savings and cutting our expenditures,” he said.
The idea of paving the gravel roads is not a realistic idea, Shepherd said. “To simply lay asphalt and nothing else on the sampling roads is near $2-million, and then you would have to go back in a few years and do it all again. It is cost prohibitive.”
The gravel roads lack the proper engineering of the other roads in the county. Shepherd said the gravel roads lack proper drainage, proper infrastructure, proper culverts, and they do not meet the road width requirements or safely hold the county’s road equipment.
“The engineering cost to fix the road is impossible,” Shepherd said. “You couldn’t come up with enough money to make it a sustainable road.”
The county could have two options on how to maintain the roads in the future. The first would be to discontinue maintenance on those roads and leave all upkeep up to the residents of the roads. Under that scenario, the county would maintain the easements so no resident would become landlocked on their property. A second option would be to abandon the roadway and that deed the roadway back to the property owners.
Before any decisions are made on the future of the county’s gravel roads, Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said the court would put together a working group, alongside Shepherd and the road department, to determine the future of gravel roads in the county.
In other business, the court entered into an agreement with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to build a boat ramp, boat trailer parking lot, courtesy dock, and a kayak launch at Will Green Lake. The county has agreed to match 25% of the
$250,000 project cost. The county will not pay more than $50,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.