Chester Ronald Morrow passed away unexpectedly at home on August 29 of apparent heart failure. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret “Peggy” Green of 56 years who also passed away suddenly in April 2020. Many who knew him did not expect him to survive long without her. Joint funeral services for Chester R. and Margaret “Peggy” Green Morrow were September 1, 2020 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home. Rev. Kent Gilbert officiated.
