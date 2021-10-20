Repair of U.S. 25/Chestnut Street will have to wait until next spring, state officials recently told Berea city leaders.
On Tuesday night at a meeting of the Berea City Council, Mayor Bruce Fraley announced state road officials rejected bids to repair Chestnut Street from inter- state exit 76 to Estill Street, citing the fact that bids were 17 percent over the engineer’s projected cost for the repair. The announcement came after several months of lobbying from Berea city officials, who had secured a promise from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that the road would be repaired by the fall of 2021.
During the mayoral comments segment of Tuesday’s meeting, Fraley said the bids will be let again, and that the city is committed to ensuring the road repair project is completed, which may be as early as spring of 2022.
In other business, the council adopted an ordinance by a vote of 5-3 allow- ing for a one-time annual waiver of late fees for Berea Municipal Utilities customers who are late in paying their bills for electric, water or sewer service. Under the provisions of the ordinance, the city would allow for a waiver if a BMU customer submitted their reason for late payment in writing, and provided that application for waiver is approved by the Finance Department.
During the public comments segment, Jacque Bowling spoke against the proposed change, expressing concern that it would incentivize more people to skirt the payment deadline, and thus deprive the city of revenue.
Citing a figure presented by the Finance Department, Bowling noted the had collected over $235,000 in late fee revenue for the last five years. When the vote was cast, John Payne, Katie Startzman, Jerry Little, Teresa Scenters, and Steve Caudill voted in favor of the late fee waiver. Jim Davis, Cora Jane Wilson, and Ronnie Terrill voted no.
In other news, the council voted to review a finding of fact by the Berea Planning and Zoning Commission
rejecting a zone change on Neely Street. Planning and Zoning had voted down
a request from property owner Larry Baker for three lots: 100, 136, and 164 Neely Street, to formally change the zone from R-1 residential to allow for mobile homes and the temporary operations of RVs.
Though the site has been operating for several years as a mobile home park containing 11 lots, Codes Enforcement Administrator Amanda Haney told the council the city’s long term land use plan designates the area as an R-1 residential zone, and that the commission thus found Baker’s zone change request inappropriate for the property.
Councilman Jerry Little moved to have the city council review the evidence concerning the decision at a November 2 meeting of the council. The council voted in favor of the fact-finding session.
Turning to finances, the council heard a report from Baldwin CPAs concerning the annual audit. Drew Olmer of Baldwin CPAs reported that there were no issues found during the audit and that the city had received a clean report.
In other news, Berea Police Chief Eric Scott addressed city leaders, revealing
the council’s decision to implement hazardous duty retirement benefits has significantly improved the number of candidates who are applying to the Berea Police Department.
Scott noted that morale of the department has never been better in the two years since he was appointed chief. Additionally, noted that with the future hire of an officer to replace Captain Danny Brewer, who recently retired, the Berea Police Department will be fully staffed with 36 sworn officers and three support personnel, including a social services coordinator.
Near the end of Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Fraley and several council members paid tribute for Madison County Fiscal Court First District Magis- trate Paul Reynolds, who passed away last week. Fraley lamented the fact that Reynolds, who was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Larry Combs, could not have stayed in the position longer. Fraley highlighted Reynolds’ long record of public service to Berea and said he will be greatly missed.
