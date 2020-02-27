Lela Bowman is an athlete. She also can sing, dance and is a straight ‘A’ student at Berea Community. As it turns out, she’s also an aspiring artist. Her principal Paula Johnson described her as an “all around student” after she was awarded the top winner in a county-wide art contest as part of “Be a Children’s Champion Month” campaign that kicks off next week and will continue throughout the month of March. During an assembly Wednesday morning at the school, Bowman was honored and presented with a trophy and a banner that will be displayed in the school. She also received a monetary prize from the Berea Kiwanis Club and Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor proclaimed March as “Be a Children’s Champion Month” in Madison County. In top photo, Berea elementary school art instrructor Tina Wiliams presents Bowman, a 5th-grader, with the top prize. Bowman said she got the idea after she “almost made it’ last year and started thinking about an “Aim High” theme, which allowed her to reach new heights.
Children’s Champion art winner encourages kids to 'Aim High'
By Keith Taylor/News Editor
