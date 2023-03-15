Glenn Marshall Elementary student Emmy Radcliffe was named Chidren’s Champion winner in Madison County last week. Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor declared March 9 as Emmy Radcliffe Day in Madison County. The Kiwanis Club of Berea presented $100 to Radcliffe and the Kiwanis Club of Richmond also gave $100 to Emmy.
Children's Champion
- Photo by Roberto Monranga • Madison County Schools
Updated
