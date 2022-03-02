BLAST Christian Academy has introduced a new Christian approach to kindergarten-primary education for Madison County this school year. Recently, the school hosted an open house to the community to showcase not only their successes this year but also to discuss the development the school will offer in 2022-2023.
Blast Christian Academy will be moving from its current location at Union City Christian Church to a larger accommodating site at Big Hill Christian Church in Richmond. The academy also will be expanding from only offering kindergarten through 3rd grade to offering K4 to 5th grade in the fall.
“It went from ‘Hey, I’d like to do this’ to a responsibility. We decided we were going to start a school, thinking we may have 4 or 5 kids from within our church.,’” Melinda Harris, Director, and Founder said, “As we started telling people about it, we started growing and we could see the need in our community, and we could see how God was sharing that throughout our community and really working through our school to help these families.”
When discussing the current attending families and the potential families in attendance at the open house, Harris said, “God has made it very clear that he wants to pour into this school. We never even envisioned this turnout. He’s bringing these families to us for a reason so we plan to be the best tool we can be.”
Kristyn Edwards will be the new K4 teacher this fall at Blast Christian Academy. The school is aiming to have two K4 classes, one being in the morning (8-11 a.m.) and one in the afternoon (12- 3 p.m.). Edwards said, “K4 will be centered around play. We will incorporate Bible lessons every day. We will have a curriculum and begin with the general and just be a starting point for learning.”
Claudia Blackburn is a parent of a current student this year at Blast Christian Academy and her family plans to return in the fall for another school year. When asked why their family chose Blast Christian Academy, Blackburn said, “I think Christian education, first and foremost. Everything is taught Biblically from science to reading. It’s a small school. When my child has reading, she is only with one other child. It’s that one-on-one.
“They are safe and keep doors secure but parents are also allowed to help and volunteer. Covid was eye-opening because there is no virtual education. It’s all in-person. When they have snow-days they have packets and teachers are available. They are loving, all staff treat every child as their own.”
Blast Christian Academy has already begun enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year, if interested, citizens can find more information at their website: blastchristianacademy.com or their Facebook page: Blast Christian Academy.
