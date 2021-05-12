Christian Michelle Duff-Miller, 18, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the U.K. Children’s Hospital following a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Miller officiating, you can view the service livestream on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Chasteen Cemetery in Rockcastle County.
Visitation will be 4-9 p.m Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities, www.rmhclexington.com or www.rmhcincinnati.org and the American Cancer Society at www.cancerresearch.org .
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
