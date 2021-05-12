Christian Michelle Duff-Miller

Christian Michelle Duff-Miller, 18, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the U.K. Children’s Hospital following a courageous battle with Ovarian Cancer. 

Funeral services will be 1 p.m Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Miller officiating, you can view the service livestream on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Chasteen Cemetery in Rockcastle County. 

Visitation will be 4-9 p.m Thursday at the funeral home. 

Memorial contributions suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities, www.rmhclexington.com or www.rmhcincinnati.org and the American Cancer Society at www.cancerresearch.org . 

Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

May 13
Visitation
Thursday, May 13, 2021
4:00PM-9:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
May 14
Funeral
Friday, May 14, 2021
1:00PM
Davis & Powell Funeral Home, LLC
616 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
