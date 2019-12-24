Mike and Linda Coyle hosted a traditional Christmas play recently at their farm on Big Hill Road as members of First Christian Church re-enact the traditional nativity. Erin Holbrook and her son Henry Holbrook, along with Sophie Heid pet one of several Alpacas Linda Coyle has on the farm along with an assortment of donkeys, and other animals.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- County OK’s tax; puts properties on market
- City unveils strategic plan
- New AG Cameron receives strong endorsement from Beshear
- Committee reviews invocation listings
- Girls Basketball: Stepp pleased with trio at point guard
- Adams named Berea City Clerk
- Recycle your old tree for new fish habitat
- Insurance Premium tax won’t affect city residents
- Christmas nativity
- Bowl appearances becoming a new norm for Cats
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.