The Christmas spirit has always been a special part of the holidays.
During the past week or so, I have spotted Santa Claus all over the place. It’s good to see him out and about again as he makes his rounds taking pictures and filling out his wish list that seems to get longer as Christmas Eve draws closer and closer.
The pandemic took away so much of our holiday spirit that it’s almost like starting over and pushing the reset button. I didn’t hear as much hype about Black Friday shopping but I did notice that most, if not all, major retailers were closed on Thanksgiving Day.
That’s such a good thing and it allows us to give the Thanksgiving holiday its rightful place on the yearly calendar. In the past I’ve been guilty of abusing the Thanksgiving holiday and standing in line for hours waiting to get into a department store. Of course that was pre-pandemic times and before online shopping became such as big deal.
I did some shopping locally this year on Small Business Saturday and that worked out well. We have some great small businesses in Berea and they need our support to keep the doors open. When you think of buying a gift, seek out the small businesses scattered throughout our city. You would be surprised what you can find in your own back door.
In an effort to help consumers navigate the pandemic, some major retailers, such as Wal-Mart have been creative in their Black Friday campaign this year and spread their special sales over a period of a few weeks ahead of the major splash on the day after Thanksgiving. Clever idea and it’s my thinking that will be a shopping trend of the future as well as online shopping.
A year ago, Rhonda and I did most own our shopping online and we bought a lot of gifts for our niece Addisyn. She simply gave us a wish list and through trial and error, Rhonda order what she wanted for Christmas. Prior to her passing last year, my mom even did some shopping from her computer. It’s handy and convenient, but I still like to touch, feel and see what I’m going to purchase for myself or someone else.
Now that the shopping season is in full swing, don’t forget to take part in Christmas-themed events this year, including the Berea Twilight Christmas Parade sponsored by the Berea Chamber of Commerce. Canceled last year, the parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday evening, It will be fun to see the creative floats again and I’m looking forward to attending the annual event.
In addition to the Berea Christmas parade, several churches and organizations will be offering Christmas programs and events this year.
If your church or organization has an event planned, we would love to hear from you and let our readers know so they can make plans to attend your event. Also, don’t forget to submit your letters to Santa.
Let’s start decking the halls again in this most wonderful time of the year.
