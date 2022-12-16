Some movies never grow old.
Like many of you, I’ve watched National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” more than once and more than I can count on my fingers and toes not just once but twice.
Seems like each and every time I watch it, I see a sequence I had forgotten about or didn’t catch the first time. Christmas Vacation is one of our family’s favorite movies this time of the year and mom loved it, too.
It was one of her favorite Christmas movies.
We watch it non-stop on television even though we have a DVD version of the flick. It’s just one of those movies that is memorable and the actors, starting with Chevy Chase, do a fantastic job depicting a Griswold Family Christmas.
Although a comedy straight out of Hollywood not based on a true story, some of the humor and character in the movie reminds us of some of our family members. Every family has a “cousin Eddie” and I would venture to say real-life versions of Randy Quade’s character are even more comical than cousin Eddie Griswold.
What makes the movie so memorable is the well-written script the actors and even the music used from beginning to the end.
Who would have thought to use frozen ice as a weapon or even a well-greased sled to create memorable scenes?
Even though the scenes are less than realistic for most families, it does create a sense of family and what it means during this time of the year in a way that brings laughter, which is good for the soul.
The turkey that didn’t turn out so well, despite looking tasty on the outside in one the scenes in the movie was reminiscent of my first try at mom’s homemade pecan pie. The outside looked much better than the inside, but I’m going to keep trying to perfect the pecan pie.
Clark Griswold had planned to install an in-ground pool with his annual Christmas bonus but instead received a subscription to the jelly of the month club.
Although it was a bonus that “keeps on giving” throughout the year, it wasn’t the gift he was expecting from his employer.
Sometimes our gifts may not be what we expect, but it’s important to appreciate the little things amid so much uncertainty.
Honestly, Christmas hasn’t be the same for our family, we’ve made the best of it, because mom would have wanted it that way.
We also continue to watch “Christmas Vacation” over and over and over again. You may see a scene that you missed the first time or just need a few laughs ahead of Christmas.
Some movies are just memorable and “Christmas Vacation” is one of them.
