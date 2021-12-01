Christopher B. Estes passed away on November 3, 2021. He was born on Aug. 1, 1946.
He is preceded by his parents of Berea, Dorothy and James “ Pete” Estes. Also, his brothers, Alex Chet Estes and Cydney Lee Estes of Huntsville. He is survived by his wife, Sherrill Estes, daughter Sonya Michelle Estes of Lakewood, Co. and son Sean “Ryan” Estes of Wilmington, N.C.
Mr Estes served on the VA board of Appeals in Frankfort. He was a National Service Officer for the Disabled American Veterans. He also served the state DAV as Adjutant-Treasuer and was the Executive Director of their fundraising thrift stores. Chris was a member of Berea Baptist. He was a former newspaper carrier for the local paper as a youngster. Berryhill Funeral Home and Cremation.
