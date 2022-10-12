Christopher Carpenter, 62, passed away suddenly Oct. 9, 2022 at St Joseph Berea Hospital surrounded by his family. Chris was a long-time painter and contractor; he worked many years with the family painting business. He was born in Berea to the late Coleman and Mary Carter Carpenter, and he grew up attending the 1016 Holiness Church, and he enjoyed attending church all over the community.
Chris is survived by his wife June Winkler Carpenter, and his children: Lyndsey Brooke (Brandon) Gregory, Jon (Jennifer) Barnett and Angie (Paul) Walters, his siblings: Keith (Jo Ann) Carpenter, Steve (Linda) Carpenter, Doug (Audrey) Carpenter, David (Staci) Carpenter, Kenny (Brenda) Carpenter, his grandchildren: Cameron Azbill, Hunter Gregory, Callie Barnett, Emi Walters, Paul Hunter (Brooklyn) Walters, and Elizabeth Walters, his nieces and nephews: Michael Carpenter, John David Carpenter, Jared Carpenter, Angie Durham, Courtney Carpenter, Candace Carpenter, Tony Dillon, Susan Hendrix, Tonia Bailey, and Kendall Bailey.
Funeral services will be Thursday Oct 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Bro. David Rose, Bro. John Isaacs, Bro. Shawn Potter, and Bro Greg Lakes officiating. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris’s brothers: Keith, Steve, Doug, David, Kenny and his good friend Bob Luka. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Combs, Brandon Gregory, John Barnett, Michael Carpenter, Jared Carpenter, and Zach Tillery.
Lakes Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
