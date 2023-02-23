I heard about a frail old man who was lying on his deathbed, obviously not long for this world, when he got a whiff of chicken frying in the kitchen.
“That smells so wonderful,” he told his daughter in a feeble voice. “Tell your mother to bring me a piece of that chicken. It’ll make a great last meal for me.”
A few minutes passed and the daughter walked sadly back into the room, empty handed.
“I’m sorry, Dad,” she said. “Mom says the fried chicken is for the potluck after the funeral.”
Every churchgoer at some time other has been chased out of the kitchen for reaching for some food that’s destined for a potluck. The thing about potlucks is that people bring only their best recipes, so you end up with out-of-this-world deliciousness.
Ecclesiastes 9:7 tell us we are to eat our food with gladness, and potlucks make that easy to do.
The greatest compliment ever paid a lady is for her to see her platter of fried chicken emptied before anyone else’s. By the same token, the greatest insult is for a platter, bowl or kettle of food to go untouched.
So it was when I was young and dumb that a kind little old woman who was homebound and unable to attend church asked me to stop by and pick up a dish to take to a potluck on her behalf. It was some kind of green goo that she was clearly proud of. I’m certain it was a family favorite, and she prepared it hoping to bless and impress the churchgoers.
Well, when the potluck was over, her green goo hadn’t been touched. In my youthful ignorance, I proudly took it back to the lady, thinking she would be delighted to have it for herself. She wasn’t. She was insulted. And I learned an important lesson.
If ever I’m called on to deliver a dish to a potluck, I will always return it empty, even if I have to dump the contents into a trash can.
I’ve also learned never ever ask for a piece of fried chicken destined for a potluck, even if I’m on my deathbed.
