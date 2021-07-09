Our little community of Kingston was supposedly named after the first merchant and tailor in the area, Theodore King.
It was incorporated in 1872 but later dissolved. Religion was a mainstay in our ancestors’ every day lives. It provided a moral compass, acceptance, forgiveness, and comfort for all. Here are some nearby churches to the Kingston area:
• Mt. Zion Christian Church was completed in 1852. The original congregation members were slaveholders and their slaves. The south wall was damaged by cannonballs from the nearby Civil War battle fought in 1862. The church ministered to the wounded after the battle.
• Hays Fork Baptist Church has a long history. It was dissolved once in December 1848, but that order was rescinded quickly in June of 1849.
In 1888, services were moved to the Kingston schoolhouse because of the poor condition of the church building.
Soon plans were made and the new building was completed in 1894. The church made many other improvements throughout the years such as a parsonage and a fellowship hall. The congregation has certainly persevered through the years.
• New Liberty Baptist Church was founded in 1866. The church was one of several small African American churches that were started by Rev. Madison Campbell (1823-1896). He was a former slave of Edly Campbell and was able to purchase his freedom in 1863. Rev. Campbell was the first pastor at the First Baptist Church in Richmond.
He baptized hundreds of African Americans during his ministry.
Nearby on Wilson Lane is the New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. It contains approximately 51 graves.
One of the oldest graves is Anderson Moore 1836-1895, and the most recent burial is from 2017.
• White’s Memorial Presbyterian Church was erected as a memorial to William H. White (her first husband) by his wife Mrs. Margaret Faulkner White Breckinridge in 1877. It was first named the Silver Creek Chapel before being renamed in 1948.
Sadly, it is the only remaining rural Presbyterian church in the county. White’s Memorial Presbyterian Church certainly fulfilled Mrs. Breckinridge’s hope that it would grow and prosper and be a blessing to the community, a spiritual guide and an anchor for the christian people.
