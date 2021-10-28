Citizen office

Local and state officials were on hand last Thursday as the Berea Citizen and publisher Keith Taylor and his staff celebrated its move to a new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees included Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor, Secretary of State Michael Adams, along with representatives from Berea Tourism and the Berea Chamber of Commerce. The new office is located behind Dinner Bell at 133 Plaza Drive, No. 6.

