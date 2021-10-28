Local and state officials were on hand last Thursday as the Berea Citizen and publisher Keith Taylor and his staff celebrated its move to a new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Attendees included Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor, Secretary of State Michael Adams, along with representatives from Berea Tourism and the Berea Chamber of Commerce. The new office is located behind Dinner Bell at 133 Plaza Drive, No. 6.
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Citizen celebrates at new location
- Madison County Detention Center: October 27, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: October 26. 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: October 25, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: October 24, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: October 23, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: October 22, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center: October 21, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Forecast calls for warmer, wetter winter
- Those using landline in 859 area code have change coming starting Sunday
- Sherri Kay Stevens
- Madison County Property Transfers: week of October 7 - 11, 2021
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 7 - 10, 2021
- Kentucky one of five states vying for Toyota battery plant
- Madison County Detention Center Recap: October 11 - 13, 2021
- Madison County Property Transfers: October 11 - 12, 2021
- Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announces retirement
- Madison County District and Circuit Court: October 7 - 13, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.