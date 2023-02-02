The Berea Citizen brought home 12 awards and finished second-place in General Excellence in the statewide Weekly Class 2 Division during the Kentucky Press Association Awards Banquet Friday night in Lexington.
Berea Citizen Publisher Keith Taylor won six first-place awards, placed second in two categories and collected three third-place honors. Mike Moore, sports writer, collected a second-place award during the yearly ceremony.
“We are so honored and blessed to receive recognition for our work,” Taylor said. “Our goal is to produce quality journalism on a weekly basis and never waiver in our commitment to deliver the news about our community to our readers and subscribers. I’m blessed with a hard-working staff that produces quality work each and every week.”
Taylor was named “Best Editorial Writer” and also took first-place honors in the “Best Editorial Page” section. His editorial on public notices garnered praise from judges. “Your points on public notices put you at the top. Good points.”
In the “Best Sports Feature” category, Taylor took first-place for his story on Kentucky basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe. He also placed first in “Best Sports Page/Section.”
In the photo division, Taylor finished first in “Best Feature Picture.” “Nice shot with a wet dog and happy owner,” judges wrote. He also finished first in the “Best Sports Picture” category. “Passion in a photo. Good focus, great lighting.”
In the ”Best Sports Columnist” category, Taylor took second-place for his column on sportsmanship. “I loved the sportsmanship column. It showed a great deal of love. Also the column about fans returning (to Kentucky games) shows the concern for others. Well Done.”
He also placed second in the business/agribusiness category. “The writer did a great job providing insight into what a florist goes through on a busy holiday like Valentine’s Day.”
Moore placed second for his photo package on opening day festivities for the Berea Youth League. “Great photos showing the days events, with plenty of faces and movement.”
In the “Best Front Page” category, Taylor placed third. “Paper has a good mix of city, chamber and feature stories. Pullout quotes aide to the layout.” He also took third-place in the “Best Headline Writer” category.
Taylor finished third in the “Best Enterprise or Analytical Story” for his localization of the Roe v. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court. Judges said the story was “delivered with balance, balance and thoughtful construction. … Taylor’s decision to focus on these two ministers did provide divergent views dispassionately informative and insightful.”
