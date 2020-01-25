The Berea Citizen picked up five awards during the Kentucky Press Association Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers Awards Banquet Friday night in Lexington.
Citizen News Editor Keith Taylor won a first-place award for best editorial writer in the Weekly Class 2 Category. The judge said Taylor’s entries were “well written.”
Taylor also claimed a second-place award for his coverage involving the rescue of a missing girl who was found alive last year in the Red Lick area. He also won second place or best-on-going extended coverage story on the proposed property tax increase in Madison County, which was eventually rescinded by the Madison County Fiscal Court after a petition was filed by voters to put the measure on the November of 2020 ballot.
“Clear writing that tells a story of what most jails are going through during these times,” the judge wrote.
Taylor claimed third place for his story on a Madison Southern cheerleader with cerebral palsy.
“Great story,” the judge said. “Another inspirational story in this category (and a) nice job of capturing what she’s gone through to achieve her dream, having cerebral palsy but able to be a cheerleader.”
Citizen Publisher Teresa Scenters won second place for best editorial page.
“I like the word from Berea Streets and archive photo feature,” the judge wrote. “Both are great ways of engaging readers. Nice mix of comments.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.