LOUISVILLE — For the second year in a row, The Berea Citizen captured third-place honors in the Weekly Class 2 category during the Kentucky Press Association awards banquet last Friday night.
Berea Citizen Editor and Publisher Keith Taylor claimed first-place honors for “Best Sports Page” and “Best Editorial Writer.”
Judges said Taylor’s editorials were “personal, conversational, and approachable, but always making points with a topical interest.” The Judges added that the Berea Citizen’s “Out of the Blue” sports page featured “good layouts, nice, crisp photos, well-played and the writing is above par.”
The Citizen placed second for best editorial page: “Really close second with several articles on the page and some exceptionally good local writing by Keith Taylor.”
A second-place award also was given to Taylor in the “Best Enterprise or Analytical Story” category on a the Tornado that struck Berea in 1996. “I’m sure it was a scary day that then turned crazy,” the judge wrote. “Your story had to bring back memories.”
In the “Best on-going/Extended Coverage Story” category, Taylor took second place for his coverage of the Ice Storm that crippled Berea and the region last winter.
“Clearly and succinctly written story about the anticipation of and preparation for and then follow-up a significant weather event. Well done.”
In the “Best Video” category, Taylor took third place for his video of the new police vehicles purchased by the Berea Police Department last summer.
