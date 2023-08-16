Representatives from a group called Berea Citizens for Fireworks Safety addressed the Berea City Council Tuesday evening, asking officials to adopt an ordinance that would regulate the use of fireworks in city limits.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Jackie Pullum asked officials to consider the dangers of fireworks, while also thinking of the impact of pets, wildlife, and most importantly, people suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The group is asking the council to restrict the dates fireworks can be used. Currently, they can be set off all year long.
“There’s no reason for fireworks to be allowed 365 days a year. At least with some sort of structure, the people who live in our community who struggle and need to prepare for fireworks will be able to do so if they know when they are allowed to be discharged,” Pullem said. “We’re not asking for the fireworks to be stopped altogether. No one wants a ban on fireworks. But we do need a reasonable resolution for this issue.”
During public comments, citizens expressed support for restricting fireworks, but not banning them, including Peggy Coyne, John Coyne, and Kristin Porter. Citing the argument that a fireworks ordinance would be too difficult to enforce, Eleanor Workman said the city should find a solution.
“Other things people do, they get a citation, they get a fine, they get put in jail. I do not see why we do not have the personnel to enforce an ordinance,” Workman said.
A fireworks ordinance was drafted last year, but subsequently stalled. Council members suggested they are ready to revisit the issue.
“I thought we were close last year, and that we would certainly have something in place before this year rolled around. I appreciate you folks who are willing to come out before the public and state your opinion,” said council member Teresa Scenters. “We do appreciate hearing from all of you very, very much.”
Councilman Steve Caudill said given the concerns expressed, the city should take the matter up again.
“We also need to figure out a way to do better on enforcement. We probably do need to look at what we have, because it clearly matters to a lot of people. We need to find a solution, one way or the other,” Caudill said.
In other business, Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard gave an update on several projects, including the progress of the Owsley Fork Reservoir dam project.
Howard reported that BMU is still on track to submit a 90% design completion application to the federal government by October, but that the final design of the dam will be subject to the results of testing on pyritic shale at the base of the dam.
If laboratory tests reveal that the shale at the base of the dam is subject to expansion, the city would have to revise plans for redesign that could add additional millions to the final construction cost, 35 percent of which is being paid by the city. Nonetheless, Howard said the final results will not prevent the construction of the dam, which will be raised by six feet and increase the reservoir capacity to one billion gallons of water.
“We’re ready to move forward regardless of the result,” Howard said concerning the testing. “The final report would dictate the level of mitigation that we have to incorporate into the final design. It should not be a negative impact.” Howard said the city could have just assumed the worse and changed the design, but instead seized the opportunity to save taxpayer money if the test results proved favorable.
“We’re going to design according to the field results rather than assume the worse-case scenario. Each of our decisions on the design have been to ensure that we have a high-quality, safe, efficient and final construction product that’s going to be the least cost to our customers. That’s always been our goal,” Howard said.
If the 90% plan is accepted, Howard said there will be a public information meeting, perhaps as soon as after the first of the year. The project is also expected to go out to bid early next year.
In other action, the council adopted a measure to reduce the ad valorem tax rate to 9.5 cents per $100 of personal property. The reduced rate enables the city to collect the same amount of revenue as last year, due to increased property values, while slightly reducing the tax rate.
Also adopted Tuesday was an ordinance designating surplus city property for an online auction, which can be found at www.govdeals.com/bereakyauction. Councilman Jim Davis encouraged citizens to see what’s available, noting, “There’s some good stuff on there. Some good bargains.”
The Code Enforcement Board had two appointments approved Tuesday at the recommendation of Mayor Bruce Fraley. Andrew Baskin, the current chair, was appointed to another three-year term, while Ken Vasey, the vice chair, was appointed to a three-year term as well. Their appointments were approved unanimously.
The next Berea City Council meeting is September 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.