ommon during the COVID-19 pandemic is “We’re all in this together.” Now some local citizens are working to put those words into action by trying to help those in need.
The effort began last month when Berea College professor Meta Mendel-Reyes contacted Berea College President Lyle Roelofs to suggest a virtual committee of community leaders and volunteers. Mendel-Reyes, who also serves on the Executive Committee of the Madison County chapter of Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, said one main objective of the group is to share information and ensure help is reaching the entire community. In some cases, said Mendel-Reyes, certain segments of the public may not be getting the information they need.
“For instance, there are still a lot of people who are not doing social distancing, so we’re discussing ways to reach them,” Mendel-Reyes said. “One idea is a peer-to-peer program, such as a social media campaign, designed for teenagers in the community. Another is outreach to the Latinx community – are they aware of the services and resources available to them?”
So far, two video conference meetings have taken place, involving representatives from Berea College, the City of Berea, local schools, Madison County Public Library, as well as service, civic groups and church groups, including Berea Home Village, Berea Kids Eat, the Berea Food Bank, CHI St. Joseph Hospital Berea and Union Church. In all, there were about 25 people in on that first conference call.
Mendel-Reyes said the fact that so many in Berea would step up to serve demonstrates the spirit of community, a sentiment Roelofs shares. “I was struck by the generosity of so many busy folks to contribute what they might be able to do in an effort to support one another during this unprecedented challenge,” Roelofs said, who cautioned he doesn’t believe things will likely return to normal anytime soon. Because of that, he said there may be a need for citizens to continue cooperating in efforts such as the COVID-19 committee.
“In the even longer term, it would be very positive if this very broad group continued to work together,” Roelofs said. “One challenge for non-profits is that often they tend to focus just on the agenda of their particular organization. If this work turns into a positive and productive experience, one might hope that this group of leaders will have learned habits of collaboration.”
Because the City of Berea has been proactive in dispersing public information about the COVID-19 crisis, Mayor Bruce Fraley said the city administration was glad to join the effort spearheaded by Mendel-Reyes. The city has created a new webpage to address the COVID-19 crisis while also establishing a telephone hotline for those who don’t have Internet access. Fraley said Mendel-Reyes’ idea was of particular interest to the city because it helps the cause of spreading information. “I feel that’s our job – to assist any citizens group in this situation that we find ourselves in,” Fraley said. “And I think the more we can communicate the better.”
Fraley noted the willingness of so many people to step forward is a bright spot in what has been a crisis for the community. “I think what you’re seeing is there are a lot of local groups out there that have the best interests of the city and the citizens in mind,” Fraley said. “I think that’s one of the strengths of our city, that we do have people who are involved and who want to have a positive impact for the city and the citizens.”
Mendel-Reyes, who has been a community and labor organizer, agreed the effort is a hopeful sign. “I‘ve seen what people can do when they come together. Nothing justifies the pandemic, of course, but I think that the community could emerge even stronger after working together as a community,” Mendel Reyes said.
Citizens interested in joining the effort can contact Mendel-Reyes at mendel-reyesm@berea.edu.
