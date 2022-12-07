The Berea City Council voted to accept the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) grant to recover money the city spent during the COVID pandemic at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Berea Fire Chief Shawn Sandlin headed the effort to recoup money spent on facemasks and personal protective gear.
The council also heard from Berea Police Chief Jason Hayes who told the council the police department recently completed active shooter and rapid development training at Berea Community and Madison Central High School.
The training is leading up to the full scale event training at Madison Middle School Dec. 27-29.
The Berea Police worked alongside the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Richmond Police Department, Berea Fire Department,. Madison County EMA, and the Madison County Fire Department.
The police department will also will be hosting its Shop with a Cop Dec. 10 at Wal-Mart. The department has 13 kids signed up to attend.
Hays also suggested to council to restart the First Responders Summer Camp.
