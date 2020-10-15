Berea City Hall was recently illuminated in purple in recognition of the fact that October is designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by the City of Berea, City of Richmond, and Madison County.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley signed a proclamation at last Tuesday’s Berea City Council meeting, declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation is part of a joint effort with the City of Richmond and Madison County to raise awareness of the issue.
Accepting the proclamation was Hope’s Wings Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart, who noted that 48 Kentuckians have died so far this year as a result
of domestic violence.
“People need to understand that there are women, men and children who are dying at the hands of people who are supposed to love and protect them, and they are dying in horrible ways,” Lainhart said.
As part of the effort to raise awareness, Lainhart said there will be a display of T-shirts on the lawn of Berea City Hall. The shirts will bear the names, ages and counties of those who died so far this year because of domestic violence. The shirts will also include their cause of death. The display is currently in Richmond on the lawn of the the Madison County Court House.
Additionally, Lainhart noted that Berea Police Department Community Resource Coordinator Zinnia Hensley, who also serves on the Hope’s Wings board, suggested that people should wear purple and walk on Fridays in support of preventing domestic violence. Lainhart urged people to post pictures of themselves on social media, walking, wearing purple on Fridays, and posting their photos with the hashtag #Isupportdomesticviolenceawareness.
Lainhart cited an estimate that approximately one quarter of all women are subject to domestic abuse, and that one third of children grow up in a situation where there is domestic abuse in the home. Additionally, Lainhart noted domestic abuse prevention/response organizations receive up to 20,000 calls daily around the Commonwealth.
The joint proclamation between the City of Berea, City of Richmond, and Madison County reads as follows:
“WHEREAS, domestic violence has no place in our society, and we have a moral obligation to support the victims and their children while putting into place strategies for preventing it in the future, and;
WHEREAS, domestic violence destroys lives and damages the dignity of men, women, and children, and;
WHEREAS, Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an opportunity to emphasize our commitment to ending domestic violence in our community, and;
WHEREAS, a home should be the ultimate place for safety, comfort and love. Domestic violence shatters these basic foundations of life. We are strongly committed to addressing domestic violence and helping those who have been victimized, and;
WHEREAS, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we are grateful for the agencies and individuals providing care to those affected by these acts of cruelty and to law enforcement and the court system for bringing offenders to justice. By working together, we can build a community where every home honors the value and dignity of its loved ones.
Now, therefore, Madison County, the City of Berea, and the City of Richmond do hereby proclaim October 2020 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Richmond, Berea, and all of Madison County. I urge all our citizens to reach out to victims and help end domestic violence.”
