The Berea City Council adopted a resolution Tuesday, authorizing Mayor Bruce Fraley to apply for a $1 million grant to construct the Scaffold Cane shared use path. If approved, the city would be able to build a sidewalk and a shared use path along the roadway.
The resolution stipulates that the city will apply for funds from the Kentucky Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), which allocates funds that can be used to enhance bicycle and pedestrian networks. Fraley noted Scaffold Cane is the focus because its completion could improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians.
At one point in the discussion, Berea City Councilman Ronnie Terrill noted he would have preferred to have the city simultaneously address the bridge on Highway 1016, which he says is a safety hazard for pedestrians.
Mayor Fraley noted that while the city should improve both locations, officials were advised that there’s currently a better chance of securing funds for Scaffold Cane, which has already been designed with funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The council approved the resolution unanimously.
In other action, the council approved a municipal order in a vote of 6-2 allowing for the revision of city investment policies. In an Audit and Finance Committee meeting prior to the business session, committee chair Steve Caudill said the change expands the city’s options to invest money in Kentucky-backed bonds. Caudill said the city’s current mode of investment is certificates of deposit, which currently have a low return.
Caudill emphasized the new policy is actually more fiscally conservative than the old policy, though it gives the city more investment options without incurring significant risk. Berea City Councilman Jerry Little sounded a dissonant note, however, stating he doesn’t see the benefits of changing investment policies if there is currently no potential for gain. When the vote was cast, Jim Davis, Cora Jane Wilson, John Payne, Katie Startzman, Steve Caudill, and Teresa Scenters voted in favor of the order. Little and Ronnie Terrill voted no.
Also Tuesday night, the council set the date for the celebration of Halloween on October 31, including Halloween in the Park at Berea City Park. Trick or Treat hours will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on Halloween night.
In other business, the council approved a change order for the Chestnut Street Pavilion for the deduction of direct purchases. According to Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly, the contract was amended downward some $159,470 to $455,653. Beverly noted, however, that with the future purchase of other additions for the pavilion, such as fencing, the final cost will likely exceed the current amount of the contract.
Meanwhile, Mayor Fraley opened one bid for the Chestnut Street 500,000 gallon elevated storage tank valve replacement project. The lone bidder was Kerns Construction Services LLC for $176,500. The bid will now be referred to Berea Municipal Utilities Manager Kevin Howard for further review.
Dr. Judith Carr accepted a proclamation from Mayor Fraley declaring September 17-23 as Constitution Week in the City of Berea. The proclamation marks the 234th anniversary of the United States Constitution.
Hope’s Wings Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart also accepted a proclamation, which is to be signed by Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor and Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe, proclaiming October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Also present Tuesday night, was Emerson McAfee on behalf of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame. McAfee was present to request support from the council for a Madison County veterans memorial that would commemorate the service, both military and after, of local veterans. Mayor Fraley said the council would take the $7,500 request under consideration.
Also Tuesday, the council officially welcomed Rose Beverly as the new city administrator. Beverly received the oath of office from Fraley near the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting.
———
The next Berea City Council meeting will be Oct. 5.
