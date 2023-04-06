The Berea City Council unanimously approved a contract for work in the Berea Industrial Park in hopes of attracting another major employer to the city.
Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly and city engineering consultant Jordan Haney spoke on the issue, recommending Brown General Contractors LLC for excavation of lot development in the industrial park for $459,000. Haney explained the plan is to make a building pad for Lot 7, in a nine-to 10-acre section for a 150,000 square-foot building and a parking lot. The total area is approximately 35 acres, officials said.
In a related move, the city will deed 1.5 acres of the lot to East Kentucky Power to build new substation, which officials say will be critical to new industrial and commercial development in the city.
“We’ll get into getting that marketed and getting a new employer here, hopefully a large employer with high pay. That’s what we’re aiming for,” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. The mayor added work to clear the property and begin constructing a small service road will begin as soon as possible.
At Beverly’s recommendation, the council also accepted a bid proposal for the Allen Company for $812,991 for the resurfacing of city streets. The streets listed for repairs included: Jason Circle, Edgar Drive, Glades Street, Blue Lick Road, Kenton Drive, Highland Drive, Pinnacle to Cumberland, Kenway, Rose Street, Circle Drive, Pine Street, Meadowlark, Mayde Road to the railroad tracks, Ellipse Street, Leslie Drive, and the parking lot and driveway of water treatment plant near J.C. Chambers Road.
In other business, the council adopted a resolution joining the Richmond City Commission and the Madison County Fiscal Court in declaring April aa Child Abuse Prevention Month.
• Accepted the proclamation was Victoria Benge of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Madison and Clark Counties. Benge noted an event in front of Berea City Hall next Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. to plant 301 blue and silver pinwheels. The number memorializes the 301 Madison County children who received service in 2022 because of abuse or neglect.
• The council also approved an intergovernmental proclamation declaring April 9–15 National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in the county’s three local governments.
• Madison County 911 Director Wendy Lynch addressed the council to accept the proclamation and give her annual activity report. Madison County 911 fielded 126,433 computer automated delivery calls, 75,225 incoming administrative calls, and 47,240 911 calls. Officials praised both Benge and telecommunicators for the service they give to the community.
• The Council also heard on the first reading was the annual supplement to the city’s code of ordinances, which updates revisions to city laws. The item will come up for a second reading on April 18.
• Berea Police Department Major Aaron Boykin reported on his department on behalf of the chief, noting the police have deployed traffic monitors around town, and that the police are actively monitoring the sites and issuing traffic citations as needed. He encouraged citizens to consult the Berea Police Department Facebook page for updates on the department’s public safety efforts.
• The council also approved the acceptance of a bid for a floor scrubber/sweeper for the Public Works Department and Berea Municipal Utilities for $33,810 to Nilfisk. The cost will be split between the two departments, Beverly said.
Coming up the week of April 17-21 will be the city’s annual spring clean up event in coordination with the city’s solid waste collector. Items can be left at curbside to be collected on the regular pick up with your trash. Consult the city of Berea website, the Berea Citizen and The City’s Facebook page for more details.
The next Berea City Council meeting is scheduled for April 18.
