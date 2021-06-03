By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
In a 7-1 vote, the Berea City Council adopted two resolutions allowing police officers and firefighters to qualify for hazardous duty retirement benefits. The council also heard the first reading of the 2021-2022 budget, which would pay for the benefits at a cost of approximately $487,000.
Tuesday’s vote marks the latest development in a long discussion about the hazardous duty retirement program, which is administered under the County Employees Retirement System (CERS). Officials said enrolling in the program was needed because not having the benefits is making recruiting and retention of new police officer and firefighters more difficult. Berea’s first responders were the only emergency workers in Madison County who did not have the benefits.
When it was time for a vote, the resolutions to join the program were approved with one dissenting vote from Councilman Ronnie Terrill. Terrill offered motions to table the resolutions until the council could be briefed on the program by state officials from Frankfort. Terrill’s motion died for lack of a second, and he cast no votes on both resolutions, citing the need for more information about the program’s long-term impact.
Teresa Scenters said it was a tough vote, but one that rested on the question of whether the city’s first responders deserved the benefits. “I think that police officers and firefighters sign up to put their safety and lives at risk. I just couldn’t vote any other way. We owe them that,” she said.
Others who voted in favor of enrolling in the
hazardous duty benefits program sounded a cautious note, stating there was no way to know how much the state would raise costs in the years to come. In Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the city sets aside 44 percent of the gross wages of first responders for the program, while police officers and firefighters pay eight percent out of their salary toward the benefits. Both of those numbers could go up at the discretion of state officials.
“I just hope and pray that it works out for us,” said Councilman Jerry Little. Cora Jane Wilson agreed, expressing hope that future councils would not have to raise taxes to pay for it. In the meantime, both the police and fire departments accepted personnel cuts to off-set the cost of the plan. Three police officer positions will be left unfilled, while three firefighter slots will remain vacant.
Councilmembers Katie Startzman and Jim Davis both stated enrolling in the hazardous duty retirement program was justified, but that the city will have to watch the future impact closely. “I think it is the proper decision right now, but I am concerned about the challenges it will present for future budgets,” Startzman said.
In other news, the council voted to donate a 2001 fire truck to the Berea Volunteer Fireman’s Association. Before the vote, Davis said he wanted to insure the city would not be under any liability while the truck is in possession of the volunteers.
Mayor Bruce Fraley opened a telecommunications franchise bid from Open Fiber Kentucky, then passed the bid on for a recommendation from the city administrator. Under revised franchise rules, additional cable and telecommunication providers can bid to provide services in the city alongside existing providers.
Turning to the issue of returning to regular public meetings, Mayor Fraley said he would consult with corporate counsel to see when the city could enact an ordinance reinstituting in-person public meetings. Fraley said an emergency ordinance may be submitted for a vote as early as June 15. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to significantly roll back COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings in June.
In other news, Berea City Administrator David Gregory said significant progress is being made on the Chestnut Street Pavilion and the mountain bike trail off of J.C. Chambers Road. Both projects are expected to me completed this summer.
• The next Berea City Council meeting is June 15.
