By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
Berea Municipal Utilities (BMU) continues working with federal officials on the Owsley Fork Dam project, but there are still some regulatory hoops to jump through, according to BMU Manager Kevin Howard.
The future of the dam was just one of the topics Howard covered at Tuesday’s meeting of the Berea City Council, noting that the city initially faced nearly 200 concerns raised by officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.
Howard reported that list of concerns has been whittled down significantly as local officials answer questions, however, some issues remain, such as plans for construction of a nearby basin. Howard said the city has two options, resubmit revised plans on Aug. 1, or resubmit them on Oct. 1 to the federal agency for approval. If approved, the Owsley Fork dam project could then go out for bid.
While Howard said resubmittal on August 1 is not impossible, it would be challenging. Berea City Councilman Jim Davis expressed his hope the city would meet the Aug. 1 deadline, rather than waiting until the fall.
Under the current plan, the dam at Owsley Fork Reservoir would be raised approximately six feet, nearly doubling the reservoir’s water capacity to one billion gallons. That expansion, according to city officials, could potentially meet the water needs of southern Madison County and Berea for the next 50 years.
Howard noted that with utilities and construction facing so many supply chain issues, one silver lining of the regulatory delay in constructing the reservoir project is that the city has not had to interrupt residential water service because of unforeseen supply delays.
On a related note, Davis asked Howard about the water levels in the city’s reservoirs. Howard replied Berea had only received one tenth of an inch of rain as of July 4th, and that water levels were down. Owsley reservoir was down 2.5 feet, Cowbell was down 4 feet, and B Lake was down 16 inches, Howard said.
In other news, Berea City Administrator Rose Beverly noted the city has received Phase I of the capital improvement plan, which will address future street projects. Some future projects will be addressed in a July 11 meeting of the Public Works Committee, according to Councilman Jerry Little. Among items to be addressed then will be the Kenway Street access for the Dixie Park/Roselawn subdivision access to Phase II of the Berea Bypass.
During the Mayor Comments segment, Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley noted the deaths of three law enforcement officers in Floyd County, along with the K-9 unit, who were shot while serving a warrant. The city has since lowered its flag to half staff. Fraley asked citizens to remember the officers’ families and that community in prayer.
Fraley also noted the recent 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Road outdoor drama, which was revived in the summer of 1972. The show originally ran from 1955-1958, when it was the first outdoor drama in Kentucky. Local theater booster and acting teacher Eddie Kennedy brought the anniversary to Fraley’s attention, according to the mayor.
Fraley also took a moment to offer his thoughts on the celebration of Independence Day, which he said is more important than ever when it comes to defending the freedoms Americans currently enjoy.
“Today, the American experiment, which was born by the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 246 years ago, is under attack by those who think there is no such thing as the common good, or those who do not value freedom and liberty,” Fraley said. “As elected officials, how can we support these ideals, truths and principals from the Declaration of Independence, and also be true to the oath we took to support the Constitution of the United States? I would offer that together, we must do our part at the local level to always act in the interest of the common good; to know that we can act independently with understanding that we, as elected officials, are still dependent on each other to act in the best interests of the citizens we serve. The true spirit of Independence Day is moving beyond our self interests to aid our great nation, commonwealth and city for the betterment of all,” the mayor added.
During council comments, Councilmember Katie Startzman noted that people should not despair but instead get involved in the political process. Presumably in reference to the recent United States Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, Startzman noted she “grieves the shift in our nation.”
In response, Councilmember Teresa Scenters said, “I love you, Katie, but we can agree to disagree, and I am so grateful that human life has been honored by the Supreme Court of the United States.
The next Berea City Council meeting is July 19.
