Another storm is coming and it’s different that the previous three weather events the city and county have encountered already this year.
The City of Berea is prepared for the next round of winter weather that could to bring a quarter of inch or more of ice to the region forecast Thursday-Friday.
Steve Collins, a crew leader with the Berea Public Works department, said workers have been preparing for the next round of winter weather that could result in broken limbs and power outages in Madison and the surrounding counties.
“We’re getting ready,” Collins said Wednesday. “The snow is what we’re used to, you can push that off and salt it and it’s not as dangerous. With the ice, you’ve got a whole new element that comes in with the power lines and the trees.”
Kentucky’s electric co-ops are urging residents to prepare for possible major power outages and broken tree limbs on roadways and electric poles.
“Ice and tree limbs falling on power lines can cause lines to snap off the poles or the poles to break,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “That can bring power lines into contact with the ground, trees, homes, vehicles and other objects. If people or pets come in contact with a live power line,
they can suffer serious injury or even death.”
From a road treatment standpoint, Collins said ice is harder to keep off the roadways than snow.
“There’s nothing you can do for ice, like you can snow,” he said. “We’ll throw salt down and we will probably mix it with some pea gravel for the traction, but it’s is a lot more dangerous when you’re dealing with ice.”
Another issue is rain and possible flooding that is expected to precede the icy precipitation that is forecast beginning Thursday.
“You’ can’t pre-salt (the roads),” Collins said. “We’ve already been getting our trucks ready, doing tread work that is needed, we’ve got guys working on evert truck, making sure all the lights are working and all the plows are working. We’ve put new cutter edges on the plows. We’re ready, but when the ice hits, hopefully people can stay off the roads and let us work and it’s just going to take time. The temperature is going to have to help us, too.”
Berea Police Chief Eric Scott added that preparation is the key.
“The Berea Police Department asks you all to prepare now,” he said. “Get your needed to-do items done earlier this week as the storm system is showing strong potential for ice and sleet.”
Scott also urged drivers to stay to avoid travel if at all necessary.
“If you do travel during the storm, ensure to have a bad of essentials in case you are stranded somewhere awaiting our assistance,” he said. “We recommend food, water, a blanket, phone charger and battery pack to ensure you are able to contact us. Lastly, please avoid parking on the street as it allows (the city) to properly plow our roadways.”
